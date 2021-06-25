Krrish 4 story details: Actor Hrithik Roshan announced the new film in the Krrish franchise on June 23 while celebrating 15 years of Krrish. In the caption of his post, he also hinted at ‘the past’ being done and seeing what ‘the future’ holds. Now, a report in an entertainment portal suggests that the storyline of Krrish 4 is going to be based on the theme of time travel. Also Read - Krrish 4 Announced: Hrithik Roshan Finally Comes Back as The Mighty Super-Hero, Gear up!

Most superhero movies explore the idea of time travel at least once in the series. Marvel did the same in The Avengers: Endgame when the superheroes travel back in time to collect various infinity stones in an attempt to stop Thanos from decimating half of the world. While the Krrish franchise hasn’t used the same yet, it should be noted that Rohit, the primary character played by Hrithik, developed a time travel machine in Krrish. And seems like it’s time to use that machine now in Krrish 4. The fans can also expect Jadoo to come back in the story this time. Also Read - Krrish 4: It Is Hrithik Roshan vs Hrithik in The Fourth Installment of Superhero Film, Find Out Here How

A report in Pinkvilla gave details about the new story in Krrish 4. The report quoted a source close to the development as saying, “The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father’s equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4.” Also Read - Krrish 4: Jaadu Returns to Meet Rohit Mehra After 16 Years, Hrithik Roshan Says 'World Can do With Some Jaadu Now'

The preparation for Krrish 4 has begun and while the makers are still in the process of building the characters, it would be interesting to see if they really toy with the idea of making that time machine works in the story. Considering this is the only successful super-hero franchise India has, Rakesh Roshan doesn’t want to leave any loophole in terms of graphics and visual effect. The work is on to maintain its larger-than-life appeal that was also visible in the clip Hrithik released on social media while announcing Krrish 4.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on this anticipated movie!