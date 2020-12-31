Actor Hrithik Roshan hasn’t announced any projects after his blockbuster hit, War, but it is a known fact that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is prepping for the fourth installment of his pet project, Krrish. The film will have a superheroine too apart from the superhero, Krrish. As per the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik will be seen in a triple role. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Unseen Wedding Pictures: Ace Photographer Shares Beautiful Moments From Star Couple's D-Day

While the previous parts had Hrithik in a double role, Krrish and Rohit, the fourth film will finally bring back Jaddu and Rohit from the dead. As for the third role, Hrithik will be seen essaying the role of antagonist too. Yes, he will be the main villain and the hero in the film.



A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “Hrithik will not only play the main hero but also the main villain in Krrish 4. The story has been conceptualised in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain’s role has been modelled on the superstar. It’s Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale.” Rumours are also rife that actor Kiara Advani will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film.

A similar concept was earlier seen in Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2.0 where the superstar was seen playing three roles, the scientist, good robot, and the evil robot.

Meanwhile, Hrithik often treats fans with his social media posts and keeps them updated about his activities with his family.

