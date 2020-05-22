It was in the year 2003 that India got its first alien creature in Jaadu who built a beautiful bond with a human named Rohit Mehra in Rakesh Roshan‘s Koi… Mil Gaya. Now 16 years later, Jaadu is set to return to Earth with the fourth film in the popular sci-fi franchise. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the re-entry of Jaadu in Krrish 4 is confirmed and Hrithik Roshan himself hinted at the same. When the publication asked the actor about having Jaadu back, he gave a cheeky reply and said, “Yes, the world can do with some Jaadu now.” Also Read - Krrish 4: Priyanka Chopra Finally Gives Her Nod to Star Opposite Hrithik Roshan?

As mentioned by the daily, both Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik are busy finalising the script with their writers in these lockdown days and are eager to kickstart the film at the earliest once the normalcy is back. The report quoted a source saying, "They have been discussing the film's scale, visuals and other technical aspects with experts in the West."

Earlier, Hrithik hinted at Jaadu's return in the franchise on Twitter when he reacted to a tweet that used a GIF of the creature and asked if the actor has once again called an alien by mistake. He said, "Wasn't a mistake. It's time." Well, seems like our friend from far away in the universe is finally preparing for its return!

Meanwhile, after Koi… Mil Gaya, that featured Preity Zinta alongside Hrithik, did wonders at the Box Office, the makers roped in Priyanka Chopra in Krrish 2 and Krrish 3. While the second film dealt with the character’s journey from the mountains to a city, the third film coincidentally had Krrish fighting a deadly virus. It will be interesting to see what theme does the makers follow in the fourth film. Your guesses?