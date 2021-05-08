Mumbai: Actor Krystle D’Souza, who made her foray into acting with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, revealed that she was dropped from a film at the last minute because of her television background. She further admitted that she broke down after being ousted from the film just because she comes from the television industry. Also Read - Lucky Ali Addresses Death Rumours Says, "I'm Alive And Resting in Peace At Home"

In an interview with Bollywood Bubbl, Krystle said, "I have been rejected before only on the basis that I came from TV. When I did a few film auditions, I got rejected because… I got finalised first and when everything became final, somebody or the other said, 'Oh, but she has done a lot of TV, so let's not take her and take someone else.'"



She said that she could not understand the bias against television actors, not only do they have a strong connection with the masses, they have a lot of acting experience. She further spoke about a particular incident of her getting replaced in a film, just two days before she was supposed to leave for the shoot. She said, “I have broken down. I have actually howled and cried because I thought that film was happening. I was ready to pack my bags and leave. Everything was final till two days before, I got a call saying, ‘But you are from TV, so that is why we will have to take someone else.’ Obviously, it is very heartbreaking and devastating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Krystle is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. She was last seen in the music video, Ek Bawafaa.