Actor Kangana Ranaut has embroiled herself into a controversy after she tweeted against Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, who came out in support of the farmers protesting in India against farm laws. Now, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait took a dig at the Manikarnika actor and wrote on Twitter, “Queen Queen bula bula ke beda gard kar diya hai (You referred to her as ‘queen’ and created trouble)!” She further corrected a typo and wrote, “Sorry it’s apparently gark.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Threatens Twitter After it Deletes Her Tweet Calling Cricketers 'Dog'

Sorry it’s apparently गर्क 😁 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 2, 2021



On Thursday, she tweeted, “I didn’t! Even God said it!” as she responded a tweet from a user named ‘God’. The tweet reads, “#IndiaAgainstPropaganda is Indians engaging in propaganda.”

I didn’t! Even God said it! https://t.co/KB2WKlue2r — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 3, 2021



Meanwhile, Kangana on Thursday evening slammed Twitter and claimed that the micro-blogging site is threatening her to suspend her account. She tweeted, “China puppet twitter is threatening to suspend my account even though I did not violate any rules, remember jis din main jaungi tumko saath lekar jaungi, just like Chinese tik tok you will be banned as well @jack #ConspiracyAgainstlndia.”

Twitter took an action against Kangana by deleting some of her tweets and stated that her posts were in violation of the platform’s guidelines. It happened after Kangana reacted to cricketer Rohit Sharma’s message on farmers’ protest. Rohit had written, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well-being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether.”

A Twitter spokesperson also confirmed, “We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options.” Kangana has been receiving backlash for her social media posts.

Watch this space for the latest updates!