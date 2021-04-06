Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his parents. Announcing the same on Twitter, he shared, “My parents are Covid positive, and they’re in a hospital nearby. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful (sic).” Also Read - Delhi Registers 5,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Government Imposes Night Curfew Till April 30

He also mentioned that his parents have been admitted to a hospital and that he is under home quarantine. He further urged people to take the second wave of coronavirus very seriously and be more careful about it.

Check Out His Tweet Here:

My parents are Covid positive & they're in a hospital near by. I'm Covid positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 6, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh wished him a speedy recovery.

Hey well soon buddy – best wishes to you and the entire family — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 6, 2021



Kunal Kamra’s announcement comes amidst many Bollywood and television celebrities contracting the virus such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal among many others.

For the first time since the pandemic began last year, the country has registered over one lakh cases in a single day. On Thursday, India registered 96,982 fresh coronavirus cases and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The spike in coronavirus cases has made the Uddhav Thackeray government announce lockdown-like restrictions across the state from 8 pm on Monday (April 5). On weekends, a complete lockdown will be imposed. Late on Sunday, the state government said all shops except essential services would remain shut till the end of the month. Restaurants will be allowed to operate only takeaway and home delivery services during the daytime. Night curfew will also be imposed every day from 8 pm to 7 am, gathering of five or more persons will be prohibited during the daytime – 7 am to 8 pm- on weekdays.