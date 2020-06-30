The seven big films were announced by Disney+Hotstar that will be skipping theatrical release and will directly stream on the platform. The list of the films also include Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase. However, the actor was not invited for the virtual press meet and has now hit out at the online streaming platform for snubbing his film. Taking to Twitter, he expressed his disappointment and said that love and respect is earned and not asked for. He tweeted, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (sic).” Also Read - 7 New Movies And Web Series Coming to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 in July 2020

Earlier Vidyut Jammwal also mentioned on social media how two of the seven films have been sidelined. He wrote, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES (sic).”

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020



Meanwhile, Lootcase is a comedy film that revolves around a middle-class man named Nandan (Kunal) who finds a bag full of Rs 2,000 notes. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey.

During the virtual press conference attended by Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn and hosted by Varun Dhawan, the online streaming platform announced seven films including Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz, and Dil Bechara.