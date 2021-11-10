Kusu Kusu Song Out: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is back on the screens with her scintillating dance moves on the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. Crooned by Zahrah Khan an Dev Negi, the music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. In the song, Nora sets the stage on fire with her hot dancing moves, while John watches her performance from the corner. It looks like John is on a mission and Nora’s stunning performance on Kusu Kusu gives a refreshing touch to the narrative.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph in Metallic Gown Worth Rs 1 Lakh - A Hit Or A Miss?

Though Nora takes all the limelight with her sexy dance moves, the song itself is not catchy and does not leave an impression. The song does not matches with the beats and energy of Nora's popular song 'Dilbar' from the film Satyameva Jayate. It also feels like the tunes and beats are heard before and the lyrics are the only thing new in the song. It will also be interesting to watch where the song fits in the narrative of the film.

Watch Song Here:

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the film is a vigilante drama. The film will see John Abraham playing the triple role of father and two sons, who stand on the opposite side of the ideological divide. The film also features Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, and Divya Khosla Kumar.Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to have theatrical release on November 25, 2021.

Satyameva Jaayate, released in 2018, revolves around John who is determined to end corruption in the society on his own terms and his methods are not so convectional.