Actor Aamir Khan was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha when the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus was imposed in March this year. Around half of the shooting schedule is left and there's no chance that the film can meet its expected release deadline in December this year. This has also impacted Aamir's other projects which were lined-up to begin after the release of Laal Singh Chadha. One of them was the Hindi remake of south hit Vikram Vedha that was going to feature Saif Ali Khan along with Aamir.

Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, Aamir has postponed the Vikram Vedha remake to 2022 while he's eyeing Christmas 2021 for the release of Laal Singh Chadha. The daily quoted a source close to the development revealing that the actor has informed Neeraj Pandey, producer of Vikram Vedha remake, about his decision and how he first wants to focus all his energies on completing Laal Singh Chadha which is the Hindi remake of the celebrated film Forrest Gump.

The source told the daily: "Almost 40 per cent of Laal Singh Chaddha remains to be shot. Aamir is certain that he will not return to the set until the situation improves. He does not want to risk the safety of the cast and crew at any cost. In all likelihood, he will resume shooting only after October and is eyeing a Christmas 2021 release for the film. He has informed Neeraj Pandey, who is producing Vikram Vedha, that he will begin work on the thriller only after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha."

Aamir is currently working from his bungalow in Panchgani with the family. He is soon expected to give a final schedule of new dates for both the movies to his team.