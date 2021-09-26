Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date Postponed: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, has been postponed and will now release on Valentine’s Day (February 14) next year. Announcing the same on Twitter, Aamir Khan’s production house released an official statement that read, “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022 (sic).”Also Read - Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Host Dinner For Aamir Khan, Samantha Akkineni's Absence Raises Eyebrows

The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film also features Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role while Salman Khan will be seen playing a cameo. The film also includes Salman and SRK's big fandom from the '90s. So, while Shah Rukh donned back the hat of Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Salman will be seen as Prem from the Sooraj Barjatya directorial 'Maine Pyar Kiya', which was his first film in the lead.

Big Films Get Release Date:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that the state's cinema halls and multiplexes will reopen from October 22. Following the announcements, makers shared the release dates of their respective films. Some of the big films to have theatrical release are Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa will arrive on March 25, 2020, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Ranveer Singh's 83, Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor's Shershaah, among others.