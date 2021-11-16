Laal Singh Chaddha Gets New Release Date: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date has been postponed yet again. The news comes as a a huge disappointment for all Aamir Khan fans. The film may compete with the highly anticipated KGF 2, at the box office. Aamir Khan and his Laal Singh Chaddha team are also considering the 2022 Eid weekend, which falls on April 28th, 2021. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the female lead and Naga Chaitanya makes his Hindi debut with this film.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post Regarding ‘Importance of Letting Go’ After Split With Naga Chaitanya

An official statement came from Aamir Khan's production Twitter handle claiming that the movie will be released on Valentine's Day 2022. Fans are disappointed that Laal Singh Chaddha will no longer be released on February 11, and now their Valentine's Day weekend plans will be disrupted.

Also Read - After FabIndia's 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz', Another Ad Featuring Aamir Khan Lands in Soup. Here's Why

According to the latest reports, Advait Chandan directorial missed the deadline because much of the outstanding post-production work. The film was originally scheduled for Christmas 2020, but it was pushed back a year to February.

It’s a large scale film using ageing and de-aging technology for Aamir Khan’s character. Laal Singh Chaddha was postponed for another 2-3 months by Aamir Khan and the filmmakers because they did not want to compromise on the film’s quality.

Aamir Khan Productions produced Laal Singh Chaddha, which was shot in over 100 sites around India.

The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. The film also features Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role while Salman Khan will be seen playing a cameo. The film also includes Salman and SRK’s big fandom from the ’90s. So, while Shah Rukh donned back the hat of Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Salman will be seen as Prem from the Sooraj Barjatya directorial ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, which was his first film in the lead.