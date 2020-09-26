Actor Aamir Khan is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor was spotted filming a scene in the streets of Delhi with his crew in a yellow shirt and denim pants. A fan-made video shows Aamir talking to his production team before filming a scene. Aamir sports a clean-shaven look and has styled his hair in a neat way. He is also seen wearing a kada and some books in his left hand. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also in Delhi for the shooting of the film. Also Read - 'Nothing More Than Desperate Case of Political Compulsion For Badals', Punjab CM on SAD Snapping Ties With BJP

Sharing the viral video, Aamir's fan wrote on Instagram, "He is looking so young. Who can say he is 55."

"Amazing ! Magnificent ! My idol You are the best Infinitely beloved", another fan wrote.

Watch The Video here:



Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film has already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Aamir was currently in Turkey to do recce for shooting locales. The makers had earlier dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and has been backed by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by an entire year and will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021. Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office.