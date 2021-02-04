Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna and Nikhat Khan starrer Lahore Confidential has released on Zee5. The film revolves around Indian Spy Ananya (played by Richa Chadha) and ISI agent Rauf (Arunoday Singh), who are unaware of each other’s identity and gradually falls in love during the increasing cross-border tension. Their love for Urdu literature brings them together. The spy thriller is grounded in contemporary realities of the growing strain across the India and Pakistan border. The thriller espionage with a romantic twist has been watched by many netizens and they believe the story could have evolved better. Also Read - Lahore Confidential Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

One Twitter user wrote, “Average, conventional, short, quick story telling, could have been more interesting and imposing. The movie can be said as ONE TIME WATCH. The cast was not so appealing but might make you feel comfortable with their act.”

“#LahoreConfidential @ZEE5Premium 0.05 star ratingn @RichaChadha seems playing real life character,sleeping with Paki & gets Indian patriots killed. Didn’t expect nuisance from @kunalkohli ,shows same street of lucknow dozen times & believe it’s Pak.”

What a pathetic story on espionage. #LahoreConfidential. Good actors in a bad film breaks my heart. Plus only 69 mins runtime and still you have a flawed story? Nuts @ZEE5India — Premal (@Predesai) February 4, 2021

How can a duffer can be #RAW agent in #LahoreConfidential how @ZEE5India @ZEE5Premium engourage such movies in your #OTT . Director @kunalkohli Projected Inability of RAW in the movie. Request @PrakashJavdekar to take action on such movies in #OTT . — #RRR (@TweetsBrock) February 4, 2021

#LahoreConfidential – Review ⭐️⭐️1/2

Average, conventional, short, quick story telling, could have been more interesting and imposing. The movie can be said as ONE TIME WATCH. The cast was not so appealing but might make you feel comfortable with their act. pic.twitter.com/jUn5V0l2yl — ~gαяgι νуαѕ α¢нαяуα~ (@vyas_gargi) February 4, 2021

./#LahoreConfidential is an average one-hour film with uneven tempo of story but with good paced Screenplay. @arunodaysingh7 & @RichaChadha were great.Totally satisfied with their chemistry. BGM & Direction were decent. Movie was well structured but was not written nicely. pic.twitter.com/JwidlPaJj4 — I Review It (@I_review_it_) February 4, 2021

