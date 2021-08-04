Mumbai: After the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom’s trailer, one actor that left everyone shocked was Lara Dutta. While fans initially struggled to spot Lara Dutta in the trailer, she herself said that the trailer launch event, “If anyone is able to guess, then I will take all their family members free to the theatres.” Now, Lara Dutta has opened up about playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.Also Read - Bell Bottom Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar Launches Covert Operation To Save 210 Hostages Hijacked Inside Plane | Watch

Lara Dutta revealed that she signed the movie even without reading the script and added that it is a great responsibility to play the role of an iconic figure like Indira. “I’m playing Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film. That’s me. All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you’re portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her,” she said. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor Reveals Why She Agreed to do 'Small But Impactful' Role in Bell Bottom Opposite Akshay Kumar

The actor also talked about her experience while working as Indira Gandhi and said that a lot of ‘homework and research was required’. “As you all know that the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during her tenure. Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was somebody who was extremely centered and not really prone to any dramatics. So it was important to portray her in that form. I had a great time. There was a lot of homework and research that went behind it. But it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I’m thankful for,” Lara Dutta added. Also Read - Bellbottom New Release Date: Akshay Kumar Starrer to Hit Theatres on THIS Date Worldwide

Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi and is set to release in theatres on 19 August. The movie is a spy thriller set in the 80s and is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm back then.