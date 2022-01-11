Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday morning. Her niece Rachna has confirmed to the news agency ANI that the singer has mild symptoms.Also Read - BTS Beats Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman and Armaan Malik To Be India's Most-Talked About Musicians On Twitter

"She has other health issues and looking at age factor, doctors are closely monitoring the situation," reported News18. The 92-year-old singer was hospitalised in November 2019 as well when she complained of breathing issues.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI (file photo) pic.twitter.com/8DR3P0qbIR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar also celebrated her 92nd birthday in September last year. Back then, the singer shared an audio note and thanked everyone for sending love and wishes. Lata Mangeshkar also called the nightingale of India, is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award among others.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar is not the first celebrity to be tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier singer Arijit Singh and his wife were also found infected. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He issued a statement and mentioned that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself. Apart from this, television actors including Ayesha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Varun Sood, Erica Fernandes and Shikha Singh were also tested positive for coronavirus. Producer Ekta Kapoor, Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani are also down with COVID-19.

Wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery!