Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has sent good wishes to the Bachchan family. In her latest interview with entertainment portal Bollywoodhungama, the veteran singer mentioned that she is majorly concerned for Aaradhya's well-being because she's the youngest of them all and would be finding it difficult to assess what's happening around. The popular vocalist added that it's hard to believe even Bachchans could contract the virus.

She was quoted saying, "It's like a slap in the face. It is hard to believe that the virus has struck Bachchan Saab and his family. The virus spares no one. We need to understand that it is here to stay. It's not going anywhere for some time now."

Famously known as the nightingale of India, Mangeshkar said that she's sure the entire family would recuperate well and return home soon. She said, "Choti hai woh. Bachchi hai. Ussey aise kasht nahi honi chahiye. Main poore parivar ke liye duayen mangtee hoon aur khaas kar ke Aaradhya ke liye (She is a child, she shouldn't suffer. I pray for the entire Bachchan family and specially for Aaradhya). I wish them a speedy recovery. I am sure all of them Amitabhji, Jayaji, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya will be fine in no time at all."

On Friday night, both Aishwarya and her daughter were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after they started developing mild symptoms of the disease. Earlier last week, both Big B and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the same hospital after contracting the virus. The rest of the family members including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli were tested negative for COVID-19. More tests will be conducted again after a few days to rule the further possibility of getting the infection.

So far, no one who came in contact with the family has been tested positive for the coronavirus.