Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson took to the legendary singer’s official Twitter account and asked fans not to spread disturbing speculations. The statement reiterated that the 92-year-old singer is showing positive signs and is improving. “Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming,” the Tweet read.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Health Update: Legendary Singer Shows Signs of Improvement But Continues To Be In ICU

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar in Intensive Care; Doctor Says 'Pray For Her Recovery'

Earlier today, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, who is Lata Mangeshkar‘s family friend issued another statement and wished for Lata didi’s speedy recovery. “Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home,” the statement read. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Will Take Time to Recover Due to Old Age, Doctor Shares Health Update

For the unversed, 92-year-old singer was tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital on January 11. The singer was also down with Pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar also celebrated her 92nd birthday in September last year. Back then, the singer shared an audio note and thanked everyone for sending love and wishes. Lata Mangeshkar also called the nightingale of India, is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award among others.