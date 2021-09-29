Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who celebrated her 92nd Birthday on Tuesday took to Twitter thanking her fans for sending wishes. Lata shared an audio note and thanked everyone for showering her wish love on her birthday. The singer talked about how people from different countries dialed her to send wishes.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Unheard Song 'Theek Nahi Lagta' Out: Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar Present a Decades-Old Gem

“Namaskaar, main Lata Mangeshkar bol rahi hu. Aaj main yaha issliye upasthit hui hu ke kal mera janamdiwas tha aur Twitter pe, Facebook pe, ghar mein telephone pe, sab jagah itna saara logo ne – mujhe phone kiye, khat likhe, baccho ne mujhe phone kiye. Baccho ne mujhe bahut saare mere chitra bheje. Toh yeh mera farz tha ke main aap sabka aabhar prakat karu. Bharat mein hi nahi magar Bharat ke baharse bhi mujhe logo ke telephone aaye. (I am Lata Mangeshkar. Yesterday was my birthday and so many people wished me on Twitter, Facebook and through calls. Several people wrote to me, children called me up. They sent my portraits. It was my duty to express gratitude to you all. People from other nations called sent wishes),” Lata said. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar: Did You Know Veteran Singer Was Rejected For Her Voice? Read Rare Facts

Lata Mangeshkar also expressed gratitude towards people for always appreciating her work. She mentioned that even though she sang only for films, it is the audience who made her what she is today. “Maine toh films mein gaya tha, aap logo ne itna pasand kiya aur mujhe itna bada bana diya. Main aapki bahut bahut aabhari hu. Main kabhi bhul nahi sakti hu ke janta ne jo mujhe pyaar diya hai issliye main Lata Mangeshkar bani hu (I just sung for films but you loved it and showered love on me. I am grateful for the same. I cannot forget how it is your love which made me who I am today),” the legendary singer added. Also Read - Independence Day Special: 15 Stalwarts Including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar Bring Patriotic Anthem of The Year ‘Hum Hindustani’ | Watch

Listen to Lata Mangeshkar’s full audio message here:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Lata Mangeshkar. From Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan to singer Shaan and actor Shraddha Kapoor, everyone sent love to Lata Mangeshkar.