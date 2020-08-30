The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the building of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to protect the family from the pandemic. The family released an official statement in which it is mentioned that the singer’s building has been sealed out of precautionary measures against COVID-19 and there’s nothing to worry about. Also Read - Bangladesh's Beximco Signs New COVID Vaccine Deal With India's SII to Ensure Priority Access | Read Here

The family's statement read: "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time to co-operate and support social distancing."

The speculations were rife that a few residents of the building were tested positive for COVID-19. However, the family now said that these are mere rumours and the fans shouldn't be worrying.

“Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care, and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well. By God’s grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe,” the statement said.

Maharashtra has got over seven lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 3.54 million. Precaution is the best cure against coronavirus!