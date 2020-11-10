Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii has become the biggest movie opening ever and has even beaten the records of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, which was released earlier this year on July 24. Laxmii had a direct-to-OTT release amid the coronavirus scare and did not release it in theatres. However, the film will be having an overseas release in cinema halls. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu New Honeymoon Pics Out: Hubby Turns Photographer For Wife in Maldives

Sharing the news about the biggest opening, Disney Plus Hotstar wrote on social media, "#Laxmii breaks all records to become the biggest opening movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! Thank you for all the love. Subscribe now to watch the entertainment blockbuster of the year (sic)."

Laxmii is the remake of 2011 Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and will mark the second collaboration of Kiara with Akshay after Good Newwz. In the film, Akshay plays the role of possessed transgender named Laxxmi. It is a remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil film Kanchana. The horror-comedy also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, and Tarun Arora.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s role as Laxmii creaed a lot of buzz and was surrounded with controversy. The name of the film was changed to Laxmii from ‘Laxmii Bomb after protests by Hindu outfits, who alleged that name of the film hurts Hindu sentiments. While some pointed out the stereotypical portrayal of transgender community while other’s felt it insults the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.