The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii have now released the first poster of the film after changing the title earlier this week. The new poster features Kiara Advani with Akshay in the background. This is also the first poster in which the female lead of the film has taken the front seat while the ‘hero’ is seen in the background. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Title is Now 'Laxmii' After Wide Backlash For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Laxmii was earlier titled Laxmii Bomb. However, after the film went in for a Censor Board screening, the makers and the CBFC members mutually decided to tweak the title. The decision was made considering the Hindu sentiments in mind after many people objected to the word ‘bomb’ being used with ‘Laxmi’ which is the name of one of the goddesses worshipped in the Hindu religion. Sharing the new poster of the film on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Ab harr ghar mein aayegi #Laxmii! Ghar waalon ke saath taiyaar rehna 9th November ko!Star-struck” (sic) Also Read - Akshay Kumar on Playing a Transgender Role in Laxmmi Bomb: This Film Has Made my Understanding of Gender Equality Better

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii is scheduled to stream on Disney+Hotstar as the big Diwali release this year. The film will stream on November 9. It’s the official Hindi remake of Lawrence’s 2011 Tamil-language horror-comedy film Muni 2: Kanchana. It features Akshay in the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a trans person. The trailer of the film that was released earlier last month showed the actor making effeminate gestures – wearing bangles, sarees, putting a giant bindi on the forehead, and leaving all around him in shock as everyone slowly discovers that he’s possessed by a ghost.

Laxmii is believed to be talking about gender roles, breaking stereotypes around transgenders, and encouraging the viewers to look at women as the epitome of power and justice. In an interview earlier, Akshay said that he got a better understanding of gender equality while working in this film. Watch out for this one!