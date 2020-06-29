Actor Akshay Kumar released the latest official posters of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. After releasing his first look from the film that surfaced online last year, the actor shared the two posters of the film while announcing that Laxmmi Bomb will be having an OTT release. The Raghava Lawrence directorial will stream on Disney+Hotstar along with six other films that are lined up for release till October. Also Read - Akshay Kumar on Playing a Transgender Role in Laxmmi Bomb: This Film Has Made my Understanding of Gender Equality Better

As it was being anticipated, Akshay packs a punch in both the first look posters. While no full appearance is visible on either poster, the actor looks impressive as the makers try to create a mystery. Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy that is based on popular Telugu film Muni 2: Kanchana in which the protagonist gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. Akshay is seen wearing a saree in all the looks that have been released so far. One of the posters released on Monday also features a catchy tagline that reads, "Jiss Din Sach Main Mere Saamne Bhoot Aaya Na… Toh Maa Kasam Chudiyaan Pehen Lunga" (I swear on my mother that I will wear bangles the day a ghost dares to come in front of me).

During the press conference that happened online, Akshay talked about wearing a saree and playing the role of a transgender person for the first time in his career. He said that this film was a learning experience altogether because it sensitised him about gender equality in a better sense. Akshay said, “Even after doing nearly 150 films so far, I was genuinely very excited to be on the sets every single day… pushing my boundaries and learning more about myself.

This film has made my understanding of gender equality better. Be anything you want, just don't be ignorant. Kindness is the key to universal peace today and will always be."

Apart from Akshay, Laxmmi Bomb also features Kiara Advani in an important role. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. What do you think about the posters?