After Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, Disney+Hotstar has cracked a deal with various Hindi film producers to acquire the rights to stream some of the most anticipated movies of the year. In an announcement scheduled to happen at 4:30 pm on Monday, June 29, the streaming giant will announce the list of seven big films that have found their way through OTT. Speculations were already rife regarding Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb going for a digital release rather than waiting for the theatres to reopen in the post-COVID world. And now, seems like things are finalised and clear. Check out the list of the seven big films that will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Film Dil Bechara to Release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, It’s Free For All as a Tribute

Laxmmi Bomb

The Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer is the first biggie that will be entertaining the audience on Disney+Hotstar. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and was expected to be the big Eid release this year in May. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed ruined the planning. Earlier, the fans of Akshay Kumar trended Laxmmi Bomb on Twitter pitching against the film’s OTT release. Also Read - Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer to Begin Shooting From July End, Film to Have OTT Release?

Sadak 2

Announcing that he has no other choice but to give up, director Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he is going for an OTT release for his upcoming film Sadak 2. The film features Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles. There’s still a two-day shoot left to be done that will begin in July. This means that the film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar either towards the end of the next month or in August. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Turns Action Director For Bhuj: The Pride of India, Designs Combat Scene For Himself And Sanjay Dutt

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Another big film that has gone to Disney+Hotstar is Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is set in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and Ajay plays the role of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women. It’s directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi among others.

Dil Bechara

Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last film – Dil Bechara is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in the industry and is the official Hindi remake of popular Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars. It has been made available free for all and even those who have not subscribed to the streaming channel can watch it as a tribute to the late actor.

The Big Bull

Featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, The Big Bull is a biopic on stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was charged with numerous financial crimes that happened in the 1992 securities scam. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.

Lootcase

This one is a comedy film starring Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in the lead with supporting performances from Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. Lootcase is centred around a giant red suitcase that was also visible in the film’s first look poster. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it is produced by Fox Star Studios.

Khuda Haafiz

Not much about this film is revealed yet except that it features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivalika Oberoi in the lead. Khuda Haafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It’s a romantic thriller film.

So which film are you excited about the most?