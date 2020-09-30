Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be having a theatrical release in the select overseas market –Australia, New Zealand, and UAE, on November 9, the day film releases in India on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement was made on Twitter by Fox Star Hindi along with anew poster of the film featuring Akshay in two different avatars – a man in the foreground and a transgender person in the background. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Others Demand Justice For Hathras Gang Rape Victim

Taking to Twitter, Fox Star Hindi wrote, “This Diwali, Laxmmi Bomb to release day and date on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #LaxmmiBomb #FoxStarStudios (sic)” Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani First Song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' Out: Kiara Advani's Carefree Dance And Energy Will Make You Groove To Its Beat

Earlier this year, Akshay in a virtual press conference said, “In my career of 30 years, this is my most mentally intense role. It has been that tough. I’ve never experienced something like this before. The credit goes to my director, Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of myself which I didn’t know existed. This is unlike any character I’ve ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community.”

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the Tamil horror-comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film also marks the debut of Akshay on the digital platform.

Apart from Laxmmii Bomb, Akshay also has Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raksha Bandhan, Bell Bottom and Prithviraj.