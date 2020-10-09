The makers released the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb online and it’s exactly what the audience has been looking forward to. The film seems to have a lot of entertainment, fun, thrill, comedy, drama, and of course, the grandeur of Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Reactions: Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani’s Film Gets Mixed Response From Twitterati

As revealed in the trailer, Akshay’s character goes on to impress the family of his girlfriend where he gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. What happens next and how that slowly creates havoc in the lives of everyone around is what constitutes the story of Laxmmi Bomb. The trailer promises some stunning performances by the supporting cast of the film that includes terrific actors like Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. Watch the full trailer here: Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Out Today: Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani Share New Still From Horror Comedy

Laxmmi Bomb seems to be a frame to frame remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Muni 3: Kanchana. While the film looks all about Akshay Kumar, the music appears intriguing too.

Earlier, while talking about the film and how it made him a better human being, Akshay said that Laxmmi Bomb made him more gender-sensitive. He was quoted saying, “This was for the first time I took so many takes and retakes willingly. I wanted every shot to reach its maximum potential. Even after doing nearly 150 films so far, I was genuinely very excited to be on the sets every single day… pushing my boundaries and learning more about myself. This film has made my understanding of gender equality better. Be anything you want, just don’t be ignorant. Kindness is the key to universal peace today and will always be.”

Laxmmi Bomb is hitting the streaming giant Disney+Hotstar on November 9 as the big Diwali release this year. The film was originally slated to release in May during Eid festivities. However, the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 changed all the plans.

Your thoughts about the trailer?