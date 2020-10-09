Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to drop the trailer of his anticipated movie Laxmmi Bomb today. The actor, in a social media on Friday morning, revealed that the trailer of the horror-comedy will be released at 12:30 pm. Akshay posted a new still from the movie in which he can be seen posing with Kiara Advani as the excitement for the trailer builds up. While announcing the time, the actor wrote, “Waiting for the #LaxmmiBombTrailer just like @advani_kiara

and me? Hang in there…just 3 hours to go. Trailer drops at 12.30 pm today! #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!" (sic)

Laxmmi Bomb was slated to hit the screens as the big Eid release in May this year. However, as the theatres shut down and a nationwide lockdown was announced due to the growing spread of the coronavirus, the makers shifted the date to Diwali and now the Raghava Lawrence directorial is hitting the screens on November 9 as the big festive release on Disney+Hotstar.

Laxmmi Bomb features Akshay in the character of a transgender ghost. The film, apart from being a commercial entertainer, also tries to meddle with subjects like gender insensitivity and women empowerment. While announcing the release of the film on the streaming giant back in June, Akshay talked about how Laxmmi Bomb made him a better person in life.

He was quoted saying, “This was for the first time I took so many takes and retakes willingly. I wanted every shot to reach its maximum potential. Even after doing nearly 150 films so far, I was genuinely very excited to be on the sets every single day… pushing my boundaries and learning more about myself. This film has made my understanding of gender equality better. Be anything you want, just don’t be ignorant. Kindness is the key to universal peace today and will always be.”

Laxmmi Bomb seems special for reasons more than one. Let’s gear up for the trailer!