Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxxmi Bomb’s first song ‘Burj Khalifa’ is out and fans have already declared it a ‘chartbuster hit’. In the song titled ‘Burj Khalifa’, the music video shows Akshay and Kiara romancing in Dubai. Throughout the song, Akshay tries to impress his lady love Kiara and says that he feels like gifting her Burj Khalifa and by the end of the song, he succeeds, and even Kiara then seeks for Burj Khalifa. Also Read - Neha Kakkar To Tie Knot With BF Rohanpreet Singh on October 26, Will Register Their Marriage on October 23

The song has been shot in multiple locations including the one mentioned in the song, Dubai and Burj Khalifa can be seen in the backdrop. Both the actors are seen dancing in the desert and are seen sporting multiple outfits. Also Read - Ludo Trailer Out: Anurag Kashyap Directorial is Impressive, Quirky Dialogues And Lots of Confusion Makes It a Worth Watch

Sharing the song on social media, Akshay wrote, “BurjKhalifa : Laxmmi Bomb. We just dropped the biggest dance track of the year. Get ready to get grooving. Watch #BurjKhalifa, song out now. (sic)” Also Read - Kiara Advani Wears a Gharara Set Worth Rs 98,000 by Designer Arpita Mehta For Laxmmi Bomb Promotions - Yay or Nay?

The song has been crooned by and composed by Shashi along with DJ Khushi and Nikhita Gandhi. Gagan Ahuja has penned the lyrics of the track.

Watch the track here:

Fans are in love with Kiara Advani’s mesmerising looks and even made hashtag Kiara Advani the top trend after the song release.

One user wrote, “#AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani bring forth the biggest party anthem of the year – #BurjKhalifa with glammed costumes and crazy dance moves from their film #LaxmmiBomb.”

“Kiara is the most beautiful and elegant actress of new generation Bollywood. And should get more appreciation for her work and her lovely nature. #KiaraAdvani”, wrote another.

Check out the tweets here:

#KiaraAdvani

After watching this song

Me : pic.twitter.com/jH0efgSQaw

— Bro (@YogeshA192) October 18, 2020

@advani_kiara #KiaraAdvani #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/zfFjrb2n6i

— UHD HUNTER (@UhdHunter) October 18, 2020

Snaps from the song #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/4MkXAc039D

— Sudeep Tawde (@TawdeSudeep) October 18, 2020

#AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani bring forth the biggest party anthem of the year – #BurjKhalifa with glammed costumes and crazy dance moves from their film #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/xqpwrHZhSp

— ShubhamAkkians ❤️ #LucknowAkkians (@akshay061996) October 18, 2020

Ab Sab Bolenge #BURJKHALIFA

Biggest blockbuster Song of the year

Aate Hi Chaa Gayi @advani_kiara

Superstar @akshaykumar

Biggest Diwali Gift Of the year #LaxmmiBomb

Ultimate Queen #KiaraAdvani https://t.co/qmqlAzlXZs pic.twitter.com/bJP3m3tKpm

— kiara_My_life (@Kiara_advani_my) October 18, 2020

Here’s a stunning shot of #KiaraAdvani from #LaxmmiBomb’s song #BurjKhalifa. pic.twitter.com/Qus56Gz0d1

— Aadesh Aggarwal (@AggarwalAadesh) October 18, 2020

Just mind blowing #KiaraAdvani Amazing pic.twitter.com/kkchbpEDmb

— ᠻꪊꪀꪀꪗ ρડꪗᥴꫝꪮ (@funnypsycho_69) October 18, 2020

The biggest Chartbuster Song of 2020 is here .Nd its Worth d Wait #BurjKhalifa has Catchy nd Killer Dance Moves by @akshaykumar nd @advani_kiara @akshaykumar superb energy nd @advani_kiara swag ,beauty nd hotness makes d Song so Lovable #KiaraAdvani #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/j7FTfExeXQ

— Kiara Advani Fan Club (@club_kiara) October 18, 2020

Kiara on the day of the release of the song revealed that she danced barefoot on the scorching desert. She said in a statement, “Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actress in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one.”

Recently, the makers released the trailer of Laxxmi Bomb and it was an instant hit. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and will mark the second collaboration of Kiara with Akshay after Good Newwz. In the film, Akshay plays the role of possessed transgender named Laxxmi. It is a remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil film Kanchana. The horror-comedy also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, and Tarun Arora.

The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on November 9, 2020 on Disney+Hotstar.