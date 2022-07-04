Kaali movie poster controversy: Director Leena Manimekalai has broken her silence on the entire uproar that the poster of her movie ‘Kaali’ has caused on social media. The poster that she shared on Twitter on Saturday showed a woman smoking a cigarette while dressed as Goddess Kali. Taking it to Twitter, she made a bold statement and wrote how nothing can stop her from expressing herself.Also Read - 'Outrageous': Film Poster Shows Goddess Kali Smoking Cigarette, Police Complaint Against Director Leena Manimekalai

Leena, who is a Toronto-based Indian independent filmmaker, wrote in the Tamil language that translated into: “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it (sic).”

On Monday, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint against Leena at the cyber cell of the Delhi police. He said in his complaint that Leena has hurt the religious sentiments with her film’s poster.

“The Director has hurt my religious sentiments by showing Goddess Kali smoking which is highly objectionable and not acceptable in any manner. This deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of the Hindu Community through highly objectionable video and photo from her Twitter account by the accused which is well circulated on social media and all public platforms is an offence under sections 295A,298, 505, 67 I.T Act and 34 IPC and therefore penal action should be taken against the accused,” a part of his complaint read.

According to a Tamil news portal, Manimekalai said that the documentary revolves around the events that take place one evening when Goddess Kali appears and strolls on the streets of Toronto. Your thoughts on the entire controversy?