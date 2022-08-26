Liger Box Office Day 1 Detailed Collection Report: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger has made a decent start at the Box Office in the Hindi belt. The Puri Jagannadh directorial collected between Rs 5-6 crore at the ticket window on its opening day while the figures from the Telugu Box Office are awaited. The final opening day collection report for Liger is not confirmed yet, but many trade pundits suggest that the film has performed decently in the Hindi market considering the huge promotions and Vijay’s popularity.Also Read - Liger Public Review: Bad Review! Fans Say, Movie Not Up To The Mark, Vijay And Ananya Fail To Impress| Watch Video

Liger Advance Booking Report

Liger has though opened to mixed reviews with many critics expressing disappointment with its story. The film experienced a decent advance booking all over the country, however, it wasn't much compared to the giant promotional campaigns that the makers rolled down with Ananya and Vijay. As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Liger sold around 16,000 tickets in the three national chains for Friday with an all-India advance of less than Rs 1 crore for the opening day.

Liger Telugu Box Office Collection to Ascertain Real Growth

The film's collection from the South Box Office can definitely provide a speedy push to the numbers. However, considering the word-of-mouth is not as great as expected, the collections don't seem to be experiencing a lot of growth in the coming days.

Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. He plays the role of a boxer in the film who has his own insecurities and personal baggage. Ananya plays his love interest in the movie while Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan essays the role of his mother. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production along with Charmy Kaur. Have you watched Liger yet? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Liger!