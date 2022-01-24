Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine after all the love and success that her song Oo Antava from Pushpa has received all over the internet. While the audience still can’t stop shaking a leg to the tunes of the dance number, it’s now reported that the popular actor is gearing up for yet another song soon. As per a report published in Telugu 360, Dharma Productions is keen on featuring Samantha in a dance number in their film Liger that features Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Moves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava', Fans Say 'Real Song Me Apko Hona Tha'

The magic of Oo Antava isn't over yet even after over a month of the film's release. While the BTS ARMY released a curated video of the popular band dancing to the beats of the song, it has become an internet rage with all the viral Instagram Reels made by celebrities all over the world. Interestingly, Samantha wasn't very keen on performing the song until Allu Arjun tried to convince her. Now, if all goes well, she could just be seen in yet another dance number to add more buzz around Liger which also stars the popular international boxer, Mike Tyson.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently vacationing in Switzerland. The actor has been sharing several photos of herself enjoying the Alps and skiing amid the ice-capped mountains. She also has her debut international project up her sleeves that she will be starting soon. Titled 'Arrangements of Love,' it's written by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is working on other movies – Kaathyvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Shaakuntalam.

Would you like to see her in another dance number after Oo Antava?