Lisa Haydon recently became a mother for the third time and welcomed a baby girl. While the actor did not announce the same officially on social media, the news was revealed after a fan took to the comment section of Lisa's recent post and asked, "Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby 🐥?" To this, Lisa replied "@_rekhamohanm24 in my arms 😌🥰"

Earlier in June, Lisa celebrated took to social media sharing a glimpse of her baby shower celebration. In an all-white decor, Lisa can be seen enjoying with her pals as she wore a beautiful white outfit. "One of the most special days… Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome the baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos (not a control freak at all) BUT, this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!" she had written.



In February, Lisa Haydon surprises fans with her third pregnancy announcement. She shared a video announcing that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a daughter, together. In the video, Lisa was heard saying, “So, I’ve actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff that’s been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven’t so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behaviour. She then asked her son Zack to tell everyone what’s inside her tummy, to which he said- ”A baby sister””.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani got married in October 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, son Zack in 2017.and second child Leo in 2020.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016).