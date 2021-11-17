Model-turned-Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon Lalvani has often expressed how much she loves surfing in the water. Even during her pregnancy, she opted to surf and revealed how it helped her getting over nausea. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to flaunt her skill at the surfing and she definitely nailed it. Sharing the video, she wrote, “First attempt at a 360. A solid 180 right here. (sic)”Also Read - Gujarat Couple Falls Into Sea After Parachute Rope Snaps Mid-air During Parasailing in Diu | Watch

In the video, she can be seen surfing in the sea and as she makes an attempt to do a 360 degree swirl but flipped right at 180 degree. She can be seen clad in a sexy blue and red swimwear teamed up with a cap.

Watch Video Here:

Earlier, she shared her new set of photos from her holiday at the Hong Kong. In the photos, she can be seen sitting on a boat as she poses for a snap. She captioned it, "Après surf. (sic)"

Recently, she also shared an interesting post on motherhood featuring her young son, Leo playing in a bathtub. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Raising boys to pee straight should be an Olympic sport.” She accompanied it with hashtags “Deep mom thoughts, 2024 for the win, Sharpshooters”.

A few weeks ago, Lisa Haydon spoke why she took a break from social media and wrote, “So I’ve been away from Insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch-up post…Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar, lol. But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way.”

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.