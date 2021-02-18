Actor Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. After making the announcement in an Instagram video, the actor took to social media to share the first glimpse of her baby bump. Lisa posted a bikini picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday evening and her friends and colleagues showered love on her. Looking beautiful against the beautiful backdrop of the sunset, Lisa also donned a hat as she stood in the water and posed for a lovely picture. The actor simply wrote “Jan 2021” in the caption of her photo. Also Read - Husband Takes Romantic Selfie With Pregnant Wife, Then Pushes Her Off 1000-Ft Cliff to Her Death

Lisa and Dino are parents to two boys – Zack Lalvani and Leo Lalvani, who are three and one year old, respectively. The 34-year-old actor had taken to Instagram earlier this month to announce that they are going to be a family of five soon. “#3 Coming this June 💕💗💓💖💫✨,” read the caption of her post. The video showed her son, Zack, telling the world that she’s waiting for a baby sister this time.

Lisa was last seen in a brief role in the 2016 romantic movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The actor went on to judge the reality show India’s Top Model in 2018. The actor looks both fit and fabulous in this picture. What do you think?