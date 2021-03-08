Model-actor Lisa Haydon is celebrating International Women’s Day 2021 with her own ‘little woman’ as she reveals through her post that she is expecting a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures flaunting her baby bump in a halter-neck bralette and loses denim pants. She captioned the post, “With my very little woman.” Also Read - ICC's Gift on Women's Day 2021, Announces New T20 Champions Cup, 4 T20 World Cups in a Bid to Expand Women's Game

Check Out The Post Here:



On February 8, 2021, she shared the news of her third pregnancy with a video on Instagram. In the video, she had revealed the gender of the child. She is a mother of two sons, Zack and Leo.

All set to embrace motherhood for the third time, Lisa’s social media handles are proof of her enjoying these months of pregnancy. However, the new phase does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look, or even hitting the gym in high spirits.

The 34-year-old actor married in a dreamy beach wedding in 2016. Zack was born in 2017 while they welcomed Leo in January last year.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.