Lisa Haydon's viral pictures: Actor Lisa Haydon finally introduced her first daughter, and third child – Lara – to the world in a beautiful post to honour the breastfeeding week. The actor shared a set of lovely photos of herself breastfeeding the baby after talking about her experience of becoming a mother for the third time in the previous post.

Lisa can be seen wearing a white outfit with tiny Lara in her arms. The caption on the post reads, "Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table✌🏽✌🏽 (sic)"



In a separate Instagram post made at the same time, Lisa talked about what being a mother really means and how no one can prepare a woman for the same no matter how many people are around to help or how much literature is available to her to understand. Lisa said that she has been bouncing on her feet ever since she has given birth to her third child. “Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time,” she said.

Lisa added that motherhood is a whole journey with nowhere to really go because a mom is constantly experiencing things like never before. Check out her full post here:

Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani are blessed with two boys – Zack Lalvani and Leo Lalvani. The couple got married in 2016.