Actor and model Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant with her third child, poured her heart out on motherhood and how she is ‘nervous’ ahead of the baby girl’s arrival. Addressing fellow moms-to-be, she took to Instagram to share a long note. In the post, she can be seen holding her second child Leo, who was born to the couple in January last year and flaunting her baby bump by the beach. Speaking about the arrival of a new baby and the ‘tiny feelings’ that Leo must be having, she wrote, “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy, you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks.” Also Read - Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru to Jaipur

She further talked about her love for beaches and said, “On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I’ve ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here – the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he’ll be an early swimmer.” Also Read - Pregnant Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Latest Viral Picture, Fans Call Her 'Gorgeous Mamma'

In the photo, she can be seen having a moment with her son Leo as she can be seen clad in an orange bikini. Also Read - Lisa Haydon is Spending International Women's Day With Her 'Very Little Woman' As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)



On February 8, 2021, she shared the news of her third pregnancy with a video on Instagram. In the video, she had revealed the gender of the child. She is a mother of two sons, Zack and Leo.

The 34-year-old actor married in a dreamy beach wedding in 2016. Zack was born in 2017 while they welcomed Leo in January last year.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.