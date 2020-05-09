Actor Lisa Ray shared throwback pictures of her with a long note and it will melt your heart right away. In the first post, she shares her mother’s monochrome picture Circa. She captioned it, “QUEEN. My mother circa 1962. Scroll through to see the young man from India who was avidly courting her. #radotimelessmoments.” (sic) Also Read - Lisa Ray Shares Awwdorable Photo of Twin Daughters Wearing Masks, Practicing Social Distancing

In the second post, she shared her toddler picture with her mother. She even uploaded her photo of her teenage self with her parents. She captioned it, “This #RadoTimelessMoments exercise has got me all sentimental. I’ve finally pulled out old photo albums which were lying in boxes since we moved to Singapore. My mother was a supernova, much ahead of her time, with an Indian soul. If you’ve read my book #closetothebone you will be acquainted with fiery Barbara Gallus who defied all cultural expectations of her era to marry a young PhD student from Calcutta. Scroll through to see one of our family pilgrimages to an ancestral bungalow in #Serampore Share your precious moments and tag me and @rado #radotimelessmoments.”



In the last post, she shares another series of pictures and wrote, “This Mother’s Day, I want to share a message with all the ‘children’ in the world. Mothers are the frontline workers of our hearts and homes. They often do so much for their kids silently that it goes unrecognised. So let’s celebrate those uncelebrated hours and express love to them by sharing one of our treasured memories with them under the #RadoTimelessMoments and Rado will surprise a few moms with a small token of love in the month of May. Remember to tag your precious memory with #Radotimelessmoments and I can’t wait to see them! Happy Mother’s Day. Stay safe, stay healthy! @rado #rado.”



Meanwhile, Lisa Ray was last seen in Amazon web series Four Shots More Please. Talking about her role, she told an entertainment portal, “Acting is like a side gig for me. I don’t think I’ve ever taken on a ‘conventional’ role, though I’ve been offered many. I’ve also worked and lived all over the world so I don’t consider any particular audience. I do what I please.”