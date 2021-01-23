Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony tomorrow. The Alibaug wedding is being reportedly attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Manish Malhotra among others. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Thanks Paparazzi, Reaches Alibaug After His Bachelor Party in Mumbai - Watch Video

Now a report in Bollywoodhungama suggests the name of a few Bollywood biggies who have not been invited to the wedding. The report published by Bollywood insider Subhash K Jha mentions that the Dhawan family has not extended the invitation to the Amitabh Bachchan family and the family of Anil Kapoor. It also says that while Varun’s friend Arjun Kapoor is invited to the wedding, his father Boney Kapoor has not been asked. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Choose Turkey's Most Expensive Palace For Their Honeymoon?

Further, David Dhawan has not invited producer Pahlaj Nihalani. No member of Anil Kapoor’s family has been given the invite despite the fact that Varun and Sonam Kapoor have been childhood friends. The report quotes a source close to the Dhawan family as saying, “Boney’s son Arjun Kapoor is invited. Boney is not. No one from Anil Kapoor’s family is invited either. On the other hand dress designer Manish Malhotra who is related to Varun’s mother is invited, and so are Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. No member from the Bachchan family is invited for the wedding.” Also Read - Ahead of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding, Netizens Congratulate Actor, Begin Meme Fest

The wedding is happening at the luxurious The Mansion House in Alibaug in a weekend-long celebration. The other members of the industry including the director of the Dulhania series – Shashank Khaitan, and filmmaker Kunal Kohli also reached the venue on Saturday. It is also being said that Varun’s mentor KJo has choreographed his Sangeet and Salman and other members are expected to perform.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Varun-Natasha’s Alibaug wedding!