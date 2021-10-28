LIVE Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Latest Updates: The Bombay High Court will resume hearing the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Munmun Dhamecha today (October 28) post 2 pm. During arguments on Wednesday, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai argued that the NCB didn’t conduct any blood test on Aryan and therefore, no claims of consumption of drugs can be established on his part. Calling it a ‘trap’ by the NCB, the senior advocate told the court, “If the NCB officers went there to find people consuming drugs, they can do blood testing of all those. There is no blood test where consumption is proved.”Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Meets Lawyers, Stays at Hotel as Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing to Thursday | See Pics

Amit Desai further told the court that even though nothing has been recovered from Aryan Khan and his medical test was not conducted by the NCB, the matter can at best be taken as a ‘case of consumption’, not as a ‘case of conspiracy.’ He said in the court that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Now it is arrest is the rule and bail is the exception.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Questioned For 4 Hours, Vigilance Team Summons Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid at a party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Absconding 'Witness' of NCB, Kiran Gosavi Detained in Pune

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

Meanwhile, NCB’s independent witness KP Gosavi has been arrested by Pune police in connection with a 2018 cheating case. In 2019, Pune City Police declared Gosavi as a wanted man. He was missing since then and was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued a lookout circular against him.

KP Gosavi is also is an independent witness in the Aryan Khan case, who had been absconding since his viral selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son went viral. He also recently tried to surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

