LIVE Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Latest Updates: Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court today, October 28. Big relief for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha as the three get bail in drugs case. They will walk out of the jail after 25 days tomorrow, October 29. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Aryan Khan gave rejoinder to NCB response. On behalf of Aryan, Rohatgi said, “There were 1,300 people on cruise. I did not know anybody else except Arbaaz and Aachit. Their (NCB’s) case is — it is not coincidence and therefore it is conspiracy. Conspiracy is meeting of the minds. It cannot be based on coincidence. You (NCB) failed to prove meeting of minds with these eight people and therefore called them independently. There is absolutely no material for the purpose of conspiracy.”Also Read - Aryan Khan Granted Bail by Bombay High Court, Netizens React With Memes

ASG Anil Singh, who argued for NCB, said, ‘Aryan is not a first-hand consumer but regular consumer since last 2 years’. “Applicant Aryan Khan is not a first-hand consumer. He is regular consumer since last 2 years as per records. The records which are relied upon. One is secret note on information of drugs regarding 11-12 persons going on cruise. Out of 11, eight were apprehended. Voluntary panchanama, voluntary statement, mobile phone and WhatsApp chats on digital device, these are records even produced before special court. Aachit (accused no 17) is a drug peddler and he was apprehended later and not on cruise. My contention is that applicant having dealt with or even if attempts to deal with, then section 28 squarely applies and if he’s is a part of conspiracy, then section 29 applies. So, the person who is not actually found in possession of drug but there was an attempt to deal with commercial quantity, is a part of conspiracy which relates commercial quantity.” Also Read - No Ground To Keep Aryan Khan in jail: Bombay High Court After Granting Bail to SRK’s Son

During arguments on Wednesday, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai argued that the NCB didn’t conduct any blood test on Aryan and therefore, no claims of consumption of drugs can be established on his part. Calling it a ‘trap’ by the NCB, the senior advocate told the court, “If the NCB officers went there to find people consuming drugs, they can do blood testing of all those. There is no blood test where consumption is proved.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Granted Bail, Will Be Released On Friday or Saturday: Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

Amit Desai further told the court that even though nothing has been recovered from Aryan Khan and his medical test was not conducted by the NCB, the matter can at best be taken as a ‘case of consumption’, not as a ‘case of conspiracy.’ He said in the court that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Now it is arrest is the rule and bail is the exception.”

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid at a party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

Meanwhile, NCB’s independent witness KP Gosavi has been arrested by Pune police in connection with a 2018 cheating case. In 2019, Pune City Police declared Gosavi as a wanted man. He was missing since then and was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued a lookout circular against him.

KP Gosavi is also is an independent witness in the Aryan Khan case, who had been absconding since his viral selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son went viral. He also recently tried to surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

