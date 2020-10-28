Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Guridwara in New Delhi on October 24. The wedding was followed by a grand reception in Chandigarh. During the ceremonies, the newly wed performed and had a gala time. Now, Rohanpreet has shared a slew of mesmerising pictures from their Anand Karaj ceremony but the caption is what that took all the attention away. Also Read - Gauri Khan Opens Up About Suhana Khan's Strong 'End Colourism' Post, Says 'I am Proud of My Daughter'

Rohanpreet wrote, “Lo Ji Ho Gayi Sikhni. (sic)” This also reminded us of the dialogue from the film Gadar where Sunny Deol puts vermillion on Amisha Patel’s head and says ‘ Lo Ho Gayi Sikhni’. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Official Wedding Pictures Are Out, Sabyasachi Couple Will Remind You of Virushka- Check Pictures

He further added, “Shukar hai WaheguruJi, Shukar Mata Rani Nehu: People die to wear #Sabyasachi atleast once in life and We were gifted these dream outfits by @sabyasachiofficial himself Dreams do come true but they work better if You work Hard #NehaKakkar @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Extends Her Support To Malvi Malhotra, Takes Dig at Film Industry And 'Nepotism Kids'

In the photos, they can be seen taking their nuptial vows at the gurudwara and seek blessing from the elders. Neha can be seen clad in a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery whle Rohanpreet complimented her with pink sherwani.

Check out the photos here:



In another post, Rohanpreet shared yet another picture from the ‘Jay-Mala’ ceremony and captioned it, “Meriye Sardarniye Mainu Pyar Tere Te Aayi Jaawe!!!! (sic)”



Earlier today, he shared yet another post from their wedding photoshoot and wrote, “Dream attire for any bride and groom @sabyasachiofficial Thank you @nehakakkar #NehuPreet Wearing @sabyasachiofficial Thank you #Sabyasachi Sir for Gifting is these amazing outfits. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Neha is back in Mumbai with Rohanpreer. The newlywed couple was spotted hand-in-hand as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport.