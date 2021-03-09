When was the last time you saw Aamir Khan sporting a grungy look, dancing like a badass on an item number? He has now featured in a dance number with Elli Avram from her upcoming movie Koi Jaane Na. The film is directed by one of Aamir’s friends and that’s the reason he agreed to star in the sizzling dance number in which a sexy Elli is seen shaking it like Beyonce. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Elli AvrRam's First Look From Dance Number 'Har Funn Maula' Goes Viral

On Monday evening, the makers dropped the teaser of the song that has been titled Har Funn Maula. The teaser showed Aamir swaying with Elli like a pro. While she shows some scintillating hot dance moves, Aamir doesn't shy away from joining her in a cosy performance. In her caption of the post, Elli wrote, "Ouchhhh😌❤️ March is gonna be Hot this year….🔥 Get ready to have Funn on 10th of March!!!

#HarFunnMaula from #KoiJaaneNa" (sic)



Seems like the audience is set to get a big surprise seeing Aamir looking like a rockstar in this video. The actor has been making serious, no-nonsense kind-of appearances on-screen lately. Har Funn Maula definitely comes as a breath of fresh air and looks like Aamir is all set to slay with Elli in this one. What do you think?