Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took to social media to share the first look from her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. Sharing the intriguing first look, she can be seen sitting in a dark and dingy toilet, holding a piece of paper in her hand. She can be seen clad in a green t-shirt, black shorts, and matching sports shoes. She has a big red brace on her right knee. Also Read - Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham To Shoot For Big-Scale Action Sequence Inside Burj Khalifa

Introducing her character Savi, she wrote, “Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) ‘How did I end up here?’ main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride. (sic)” Also Read - Urvashi Rautela is Amongst World’s Top 10 Sexiest Super Models, First Indian to Feature on the List

Check Out The Poster Here:



The film, Looop Lapeta, is an official remake of the film 1998 German film, Run Lola Run. The film is based on a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life. The German film starred Franka Potente in the titular role of Lola co-starring Moritz Bleibtreu. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer.

Earlier, announcing the film, she had written, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, LOOOP LAPETA, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the film could not meet the original release date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will also be seen in Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket.

