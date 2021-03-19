The movie that gave Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha to the industry has turned 11. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Love Sex Aur Dhokha is now coming with its second part. The big announcement was made on Friday morning when both Ekta and Dibakar revealed that they have been thinking of telling another riveting story for a long time. The film released in the year 2010 and was widely appreciated for its unconventional storytelling. Now with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 in 2021, the makers are hopeful to take the legacy forward. Also Read - Naagin 6: Rubina Dilaik Approached By Ekta Kapoor To Play The Lead in Supernatural Show?

The film is produced by Cult Movies, the new division that was started by Ekta Kapoor to promote new age and edgy stories. This is the second film being produced under Cult Movies, after Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. LSD 2 also marks the reunion of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee after 11 years and needless to say, it's one of the most awaited collaborations.

Speaking on the same, Ekta said, "LSD is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and innovative music. And what better day than today to announce the second part of one of our most loved and critically acclaimed films. Dibakar's craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again. We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well and hope that the audience will laud and appreciate LSD 2 as much as they did the first part."

Dibakar added, “LSD was a moment of change in our lives captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls. A decade later another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we don’t quite know. LSD 2 will be a journey into those unknown depths. It won’t be a story for the family. It may be something we scare ourselves at night with. It could be a mirror of what we are becoming. Ekta Kapoor has been THE unchallenged disruptor and game-changer in the way we consume narratives in India. Our collaboration again, I’m sure, will be an unpredictable and thrilling roller coaster ride.”

