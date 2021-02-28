The power couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for an ad shoot and their pictures from the shoot have surfaced on social media. In the photos, Ranbir and Alia share some candid moments and fans just can’t keep calm. They both can be seen sitting in an E-rickshaw as they shoot for an ad film. While Alia looks absolutely stunning in a green kurta, teamed up with a pink stole, Ranbir looks dapper in a white tracksuit. Alia accesorised her look with several silver bangles, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and hair styled in braids. Also Read - Ameesha Patel Reacts on Reports of Defrauding Businessman of Rs 2.5 Crore, Says 'Get a Life'

The pictures have gone viral and have left their fans in a tizzy. The pictures will also brighten-up your Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had revealed that the duo were set to get married in 2020 but the pandemic happened. He said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life.”

“My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier, Ayan said, “the film will offer the audience something that’s really new and amazing and next level.”