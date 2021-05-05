Lucky Ali Death Hoax: After Meenakshi Seshadri, veteran music composer and singer Lucky Ali fell victim to a death hoax running blindly on social media since Tuesday. Many people believed and speculated that Lucky Ali, who holds a special place in the hearts of many Millenials with his music, had passed away after battling COVID-19. However, in an interview with ETimes, Ali’s friend and veteran actor Nafisa Ali denied all the rumours. She mentioned that he’s doing fine and is spending the pandemic days with his family at his farmhouse in Bengaluru. Also Read - Best of 2020: Lucky Ali Mesmerises With Surprise Performance on 'O Sanam' in Goa And Twitter Thanks Its Stars!

On Tuesday evening, several tweets and other posts flooded various social media platforms with condolence messages and fake reports of Lucky Ali's death. Nafisa first tweeted last night to put a rest to the rumours and wrote, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health." (sic)

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health.
— Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

In an interview later, she revealed that she had a conversation with Lucky twice or thrice on Tuesday and he was doing all well. She was quoted as saying, “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.”

Earlier this year, a video of Lucky Ali crooning to O Sanam in Goa amid a live crowd went viral when Nafisa Ali shared the same on Twitter expressing her love over the kind of soulful music Ali had made in the past.

More recently, actor Meenakshi Seshadri, known for movies like Damini (1993), Hero (1983), and Ghayal (1990) among others, fell victim to the rumours of her death. She posted a picture of herself doing yoga the next day on Instagram to quash the rumours.