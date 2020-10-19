The trailer of Ludo is out and it is bang on impressive. The trailer kick starts with a voice that says, “Aap jeeto ya haaro, ultimately saare gotiyon ko phonchna toh ek hi ghar mein hai na (No matter if you win or lose, all tokens have to reach in the same house ultimately).” Aap jeeto ya haaro, ultimately saare gotiyon ko phonchna toh ek hi ghar mein hai na (No matter if you win or lose, all tokens have to reach in the same house ultimately).” Also Read - Laxxmi Bomb's Burj Khalifa Song Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Romance in Dessert, Fans Call it 'Chartbuster Hit'

The trailer introduces its lead character, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. The highlight of it is when Abhishek is seen threatening a man on the phone after kidnapping his daughter and it is the kid that is seen telling Abhishek what to say to blackmail her parents and she asks, "Yeh tumhari pehli kidnapping thi naa? (This was your first kidnapping, right?)."

As per the trailer, the film revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to a twist in their fate. The main characters' lives intersect with each other creating a bigger twist and even more confusion.

Rajkummar Rao is seen essaying the role of a con, Abhishek Bachchan is seen bonding with the little kid he has kidnapped, Aditya Roy Kapur is a regular man with his own set of ambitions, Pankaj Tripathi is brandishing guns along with quirky dialogues, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays the love interest of Rajkummar Rao, is seen with a baby and is caught up in a web of deceit and lies. Sanya Malhotra plays the love interest of Aditya Roy Kapur and is caught up with a twist in his life.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film is bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix on November 12.

Do let us know what do you think of the trailer!