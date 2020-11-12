The film Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi released today on Netflix at 1:30 pm and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics, as well. The viewers have been giving their end of reviews and are highly appreciating the performance of all the actors. From calling Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma’s duo cute and emotional, to Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful performance, the Twitterverse is loving the film. Also Read - Ludo Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

One user tweeted, "Abhishek Bachchan & #InayatVerma duo – Cute & Lovely , superb performance Cute, beautiful, emotional one."

"#LUDO MAGNANIMOUS ! A dark comedy executed shrewdly to suit today's appetite. Instilled with funny moments, fantastic cinematography and outstanding performances by the actors. Sardonic narration expressing dark fate of life humorously. Must watch !", wrote another.

Another user tweeted, “Just watched #Ludo what hv u guys done man. What a package it is. Maaaaaaaaaan i just cant describe it in words. I highly recomend it to watch. There is thrill, comedy, romance everything. Loved it @TripathiiPankaj… sir meri taraf se ek chummi aapko. Je baaaaaat.”

Check out Twitter Reviews Here:

#LUDO starts off pretty well and sets the tone of the film beautifully but gets patchy after the first hour. A few reels before climax are good. Climax is okay as that Paap-Punya theory is unconvincing. Performances are excellent. Music is good. One time watch! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 12, 2020

What the madness unfold, romance PT and watch @TripathiiPankaj romance…

Then @juniorbachchan holding the bag and looking at his little girl.

Heart exploded in a million pieces.

pause here

cry buckets….resume Ludo! #Ludo @NetflixIndia@basuanurag ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ — Vasan Bala (@Vasan_Bala) November 12, 2020

#Ludo on @netflix is the film of the year so far! It’s a superfast magical marathon! @basuanurag does justice to every actor in this crazy ensemble! @TripathiiPankaj’s lines are a goldmine of new memes for social media! @juniorbachchan @RajkummarRao @sanyamalhotra07 Inayat is ❤️ — Manish Batavia (@manishbatavia) November 12, 2020

@juniorbachchan you are too good for this Role Loved this movie loved your work… ❤️❤️#Ludo pic.twitter.com/tj4LunnOIQ — Abhilash (@abhilassshhhh) November 12, 2020

#Ludo #AnuragBasu Cinematography & Direction – Superb 👍👍#Pritam songs are decent to Gud (more songs are there) Liked the Hyperlink narration (edits) 👍👍 The Game Will be Slow & Steady Here & There some little twists & Many Superb fun moments🤣 For me, worked Well👍 pic.twitter.com/YWCYl8j9P0 — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) November 12, 2020

Saw #Ludo. Good/ natural performances by #AdityaRoyKapur, Sanya & @juniorbachchan. @RajkummarRao‘s comedy scenes are entertaining.

With a running time of 2hr 49 minutes, slow story and slower climax, after 1 hour you will keep checking how much is still left.

Timepass.#Netflix pic.twitter.com/fLKdh5IkwU — Riya (@RiyaReviews) November 12, 2020

#Ludo #RajkumarRao as Aaloo (didn’t expect tat intro 🤣🤣👍) Superb fun , comedy timings are superb Dance movements 😍🤣👍 Fathima & Rajkumar – Pinky & Aaloo 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/HrOaQiq0E7 — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) November 12, 2020

The chemistry of @juniorbachchan And that cute girl is awsm in #Ludo …just looking like she is her own daughter…. Superb movie with fresh concept …the whole starcast did a great job… Must watch #LudoOnNetflix — being_devil (@abhishekmithar3) November 12, 2020



The film revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to a twist in their fate. The main characters’ lives intersect creating a bigger twist and much more confusion. The plot of the film revolves around a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money and four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal. The film is produced by Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and features music by Pritam.