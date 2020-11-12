The film Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi released today on Netflix at 1:30 pm and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics, as well. The viewers have been giving their end of reviews and are highly appreciating the performance of all the actors. From calling Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma’s duo cute and emotional, to Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful performance, the Twitterverse is loving the film. Also Read - Ludo Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites
One user tweeted, "Abhishek Bachchan & #InayatVerma duo – Cute & Lovely , superb performance Cute, beautiful, emotional one."
"#LUDO MAGNANIMOUS ! A dark comedy executed shrewdly to suit today's appetite. Instilled with funny moments, fantastic cinematography and outstanding performances by the actors. Sardonic narration expressing dark fate of life humorously. Must watch !", wrote another.
Another user tweeted, “Just watched #Ludo what hv u guys done man. What a package it is. Maaaaaaaaaan i just cant describe it in words. I highly recomend it to watch. There is thrill, comedy, romance everything. Loved it @TripathiiPankaj… sir meri taraf se ek chummi aapko. Je baaaaaat.”
Check out Twitter Reviews Here:
The film revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to a twist in their fate. The main characters’ lives intersect creating a bigger twist and much more confusion. The plot of the film revolves around a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money and four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal. The film is produced by Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and features music by Pritam.