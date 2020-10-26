Model and actor Luveena Lodh has accused filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family of harassment and has claimed that she is the wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal. Now, his estranged husband Sumit has finally broke his silence over her claims and said that he is not related to Mahesh Bhatt or brother Mukesh Bhatt but rather is an employee of Vishesh Films. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt’s Lawyer Reacts to Luviena Lodh’s Video, Calling Filmmaker Don And Accusing Him of Harassment

In the statement released by his lawyer, he claimed that the allegations are ‘crafted conspiracy to precipitate and motivate a lucrative settlement’. The statement reads, “Our client expresses his deepest regret that the good name of Mr. Mahesh Bhatt & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt (herein after referred to as the Bhatt Brother’s) is being sullied solely due to his pending (since 2016) matrimonial dispute with his wife. It is made amply clear that our client is merely and employee of M/s Vishesh Films Pvt Ltd. and NOT related to either of the Bhatt Brother’s as has falsely and maliciously been sought to be made out by the video’s in question. Every attempt being made in order to formulate a relation between our client and the Bhatt brothers must be construed as a well-crafted conspiracy to precipitate and motivate a lucrative settlement for her disputes with our client; as is amply made clear in her interviews as well.” Also Read - Desire to make movies had withered in me, says Mahesh Bhatt

In the video, Luveena claimed that Simit supplied drugs and women to various actors and that Mahesh Bhatt knew all about it. She further called the filmmaker the ‘biggest don of the industry. She said, “If you don’t play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No one files my NC (non-cognizable complaint) either and even after great difficulty I manage to file an NC, no action is taken.” Also Read - Randeep Hooda to Play The Role of a Boxer in Vishesh Films Upcoming Project?

The filmmaker’s lawyer dismissed allegations and released an official statement that reads, “With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt has moved civil suit before the Bombay High Court against actor Luviena Lodh seeking Rs 1 crore in damages and also a restraining order from her making such ‘distasteful, patently false, grossly defamatory, slanderous allegations’ against him.