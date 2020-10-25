Actor Sanjay Dutt recently declared himself cancer-free in an emotional post. Now, on the occasion of Dussehra, the actor’s wife, Maanyata Dutt, dedicated a long note to him on social media. She shared a video in which the actor could be seen performing the Navratri puja at his home in Mumbai. Maanayata wrote how her husband has shown that there’s always a morning ahead of a dark night and that the one who struggles hard always wins. Also Read - Here's How Maanayata Dutt Reacted to News of Sanjay Dutt Beating Lung Cancer

Maanayata referred to Sanjay Dutt’s fight with cancer in her post and wrote that the actor took every challenge head-on and emerged victorious in life. She called him ‘my Ram’ and mentioned that he is an inspiration to all. Maaanayata’s post read, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏” (sic) Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Returns Home With Sister Priya Dutt From Hospital After Beating Lung Cancer | See Pics

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in August after which he went through chemotherapy sessions at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The actor’s sister Priya Dutt, who runs a cancer institute in the name of their mother Nargis Dutt, supported the family and took charge of the entire treatment. It was last week, on the occasion of his kids’ birthday that the actor announced he has beaten the big C with all the love and prayers of his fans.